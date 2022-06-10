Millennials musical announces run at The Other Palace this summer

Elliot Clay's hit song cycle Millennials will get a full run at The Other Palace this summer.

Playing in the downstairs studio space, producer Paul Taylor-Mills said: "I'm so proud to be presenting the world premiere of Millennials, a brand new British musical by first time writer Elliot Clay.

"The show started its life at MTFestUK and it is brilliant to see that the festival is providing the necessary platform to allow musicals to move into fully produced shows. This is one of four shows to be staged from the festival. Millennials sets the tone for the type of work we want to create at The Other Palace and I'm excited to start creating this brand new musical with an incredible team."

The show explores the "lives, the losses, and the frustrations of young people in the modern world", and has direction by Hannah Benson. Orchestration is by Auburn Jam and choreography by Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, with design and lighting design from Andrew Exeter. It is set to run from 8 July to 7 August 2022.

Clay added: "After four years of writing, I couldn't be more thrilled that Millennials is having its premiere at The Other Palace Studio this summer. Some of my favourite musicals growing up were song cycles, so it's been an exciting challenge putting my own twist on the form and exploring a generation of stories through this collection of pop songs."