Mike Bartlett's Snowflake to run at Kiln Theatre

Snowflake, Mike Bartlett's latest play, is to make its London premiere at the Kiln Theatre, it has been announced.

The show will open in previews on 10 December and run until 18 Jan and have its opening night on 16 December.

Snowflake originally opened at the Old Fire Station in Oxford, a venue run in partnership with homeless charity Crisis, and will now be relocated to Kilburn, where Bartlett lived for a decade.

Clare Lizzimore's production follows Andy, who is 43 and his daughter Maya, who left home three years ago and hasn't spoken to him since. The piece is about generational conflict and fathers and daughters.

Bartlett said: "I've lived in just two places in my life: Kilburn and Oxford. Snowflake is a play fundamentally about home and identity, so when the chance to bring it to London came up, Kiln Theatre was the perfect place – and I'm looking forward to finding new resonances in what became my second home in London."