Michael Palin, Robert Lindsay and Joanna Lumley to star in Waiting for Godot virtual table read

Michael Palin and Robert Lindsay will appear in a virtual reading of Waiting for Godot for charity.

Playing Vladimir and Estragon respectively, the pair will be joined by narrator Joanna Lumley in the online show, which is in aid of the Royal Theatrical Fund.

The one-night-only version of Samuel Beckett's play is directed by Jonathan Church and produced by Lockdown Theatre, who have been raising funds over the last couple of months for charities.

Lockdown Theatre's Rob Grant said: "Many industries are under threat in these troubled times, but the entertainment industry is facing an existential crisis. We simply don't know when, or even if, theatres will be able to accommodate audiences safely in sufficient numbers to make productions viable again. Theatres are closing, good theatres, and may never reopen their doors.

"We at Lockdown Theatre want to do what we can to help safeguard and preserve our rich national heritage of theatre, and give it as healthy a future as possible, so absolutely every penny generated from this production will be donated to The Royal Theatrical Fund (Patron, Her Majesty the Queen)".

The reading will take place via Zoom, with tickets for the event costing £35. It takes place on Sunday 28 June at 7pm.