Michael Grandage to direct new film with Harry Styles and Emma Corrin

While theatres remain closed, theatre folk have been cracking on with other projects!

We've naturally had to pivot into alternate worlds slightly more than usual and cover the film world, where theatre-related folk are making all manner of waves.

Director Michael Grandage will helm a film version of Amazon's romantic drama My Policeman, based on Bethan Roberts' 2012 novel. The film is set in the mid 20th century and follows a homosexual policeman at a time when to be gay was illegal. It has a screenplay by Oscar-winner Ron Nyswaner.

Harry Styles (Dunkirk) and Emma Corrin (recently nominated for a plethora of awards for her appearance in The Crown) will appear in the film,

Grandage, who has directed the likes of The Lieutenant of Inishmore and the upcoming West End premiere of Frozen, was honoured with an award for his achievements at the WhatsOnStage Awards in 2019.

The film is set to begin shooting in April.