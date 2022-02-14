Michael Ball and Alfie Boe to embark on outdoor tour this summer

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe will be heading out on tour this June and July.

The pair will be appearing from 24 June to 12 July at the following locations: Hampton Court Palace (where the tour opens), Colchester Castle, Plymouth Central Park, Norwich Earlham Park, Warminster Longleat House, Waddesdon Manor, Plymouth Cwntral Park, Ayr, The Hop Farm in Kent, Christchurch Chewton Glen and Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Ball and Boe last appeared on stage together in Les Misérables in the West End, where Ball took on the role of Javert opposite Boe's Jean Valjean.

You can watch a video of them discussing the show below:

Tickets go on sale on Friday