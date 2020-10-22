Metta Theatre unveils new musical HouseFire and announces new climate awareness scheme

Metta Theatre has unveiled a brand new musical – HouseFire, in response to the climate emergency, as it announces a new consultancy scheme to help the arts and education sectors.

Entitled "Metta Green", the scheme will aim to provide practical strategies for companies to create positive environmental change. Designer Will Reynolds explained: "After decades of personal activism, expanding Metta's sustainability practices over the last five years has been a real eye opener. As has developing our Creative Climate Leadership as part of the inaugural cohort of the Arts Council England and Julie's Bicycle Accelerator Programme. There couldn't be a more pressing time to step up and share our knowledge and passion for environmental sustainability with the world and help effect some wider positive change."

The company has also unveiled a new album for climate crisis musical HouseFire, which has book and lyrics by P Burton Morgan (Metta Theatre's founder) and music by Felix Hagan (Operation Mincemeant).

HouseFire follows a trio of endangered animals, who form a band to protest the ecological crisis. Burton-Morgan said: ""It's a beast of a subject matter - the climate and ecological crisis - and the potential for descending into earnest preaching is very real. But I hope we have created a rare thing; combining the painful urgency of the crisis with the political complexities, all wrapped up in epic banging tunes to rock out to. Plus it wouldn't be a Metta show if we didn't end with hope! So there's also hope. Always."

The album, which features Eleanor Kane, Robin Simoes da Silva and Lemuel Knights, is available on streaming platforms now with a first listen available below.