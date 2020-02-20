Message in a Bottle celebrates opening night at the Peacock Theatre

The cast and creative team of Message in a Bottle celebrated the show's opening at the Peacock Theatre last night, with guests including Todrick Hall and Adrian Lester.

Kate Prince and Sting's collaboration tells the story of a village that is besieged, forcing its inhabitants to flee. Songs featured in the show from Sting's back catalogue include "Every Breath You Take", "Roxanne", "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic", "Walking On The Moon", "Englishman in New York", "Shape of My Heart" and "Fields of Gold".

The show stars Lukas McFarlane as Leto, Tommy Franzen as Mati and Natasha Gooden as Tana. Lizzie Gough, Kino McHugh, Michael Naylor, Aaron Nuttall, Delano Spenrath, Annie Edwards, Nestor Garcia Gonzalez and Gavin L Vincent are also cast, with Samuel Baxter, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Anna Holmström, Emma 'Shortbread' Houston, Ajani Johnson-Goffe, Daniella May, Daniel Phung and Hannah Sandilands making their ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company debuts.

Alex Lacamoire is music supervisor, creating new arrangements for the show. Music production and additional arrangements are from Martin Terefe, with design by Ben Stones, video by Andrzej Goulding, costume by Anna Fleischle, lighting by Natasha Chivers, sound by David McEwan, music co-production and mixing by Oskar Winberg and dramaturgy by Lolita Chakrabarti.

After its run at The Peacock, where it is playing until 21 March, Message In A Bottle tours to Theatre de la Ville Luxembourg (26 to 28 March), The Lowry, Salford (1 to 4 April) and Birmingham Hippodrome (8 to 11 April).