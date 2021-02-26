Meryl Streep to star in 'love letter to Broadway' film Places, Please

Meryl Streep will star in a new film Places, Please, described as a "love letter to Broadway".

Directed by award winner Michael Cristofer from a script by Elisabeth Seldes Annacone (The Changing Room), the film is set to begin shooting in New York this summer.

Streep, who recently appeared in The Prom, will play fictitious famed actress Lillian Hall who has her confidence challenged as she prepares for a new production on the Great White Way.

Cristofer told Deadline: "I wanted to create a valentine to the people who make theatre, especially now, when across the world, theatres are shut down. It triggers something emotional about the past, present, and the people who make art and give their lives to achieve something so beautiful."

He previously worked with Streep in 1977 on a production of The Cherry Orchard.

A release date and further casting for the film are to be revealed.