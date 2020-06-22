Menier Chocolate Factory launches caption competition to offer theatre fans free tickets
You can take part in the new scheme now!
Alongside WhatsOnStage, the Menier Chocolate Factory has revealed a brand new caption competition!
You can find out more in our Twitter thread embedded below for your chance to win tickets to the London venue's reopening production – so get captioning!
We'll be releasing a new picture on a weekly basis featuring some of the Menier Chocolate Factory's hit productions.
And prize you asked? The winner gets two tickets and dinner for the show that reopens the Menier!— WhatsOnStage (@WhatsOnStage) June 22, 2020
You can also support the venue during the ongoing lockdown here: https://t.co/nG8c2SGSPG
Credits:— WhatsOnStage (@WhatsOnStage) June 22, 2020
Appearing: Jenna Russell and Dale Rapley
Photo: Johan Persson
Direction: Trevor Nunn
Set and costume design: Jon Bausor
Lighting design: Tim Lutkin
The venue remains closed while the lockdown continues, but you can donate to help secure the future of the Menier here.
Head to our Twitter and like and follow for all the latest updates!