Menier Chocolate Factory launches caption competition to offer theatre fans free tickets

You can take part in the new scheme now!

Jenna Russell and Dale Rapley in The Bridges of Madison County
© Johan Persson

Alongside WhatsOnStage, the Menier Chocolate Factory has revealed a brand new caption competition!

You can find out more in our Twitter thread embedded below for your chance to win tickets to the London venue's reopening production – so get captioning!

We'll be releasing a new picture on a weekly basis featuring some of the Menier Chocolate Factory's hit productions.

The venue remains closed while the lockdown continues, but you can donate to help secure the future of the Menier here.

Head to our Twitter and like and follow for all the latest updates!

