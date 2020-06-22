Menier Chocolate Factory launches caption competition to offer theatre fans free tickets

Alongside WhatsOnStage, the Menier Chocolate Factory has revealed a brand new caption competition!

You can find out more in our Twitter thread embedded below for your chance to win tickets to the London venue's reopening production – so get captioning!

We'll be releasing a new picture on a weekly basis featuring some of the Menier Chocolate Factory's hit productions.

And prize you asked? The winner gets two tickets and dinner for the show that reopens the Menier!



You can also support the venue during the ongoing lockdown here:

Credits:

Appearing: Jenna Russell and Dale Rapley

Photo: Johan Persson

Direction: Trevor Nunn

Set and costume design: Jon Bausor

Lighting design: Tim Lutkin — WhatsOnStage (@WhatsOnStage) June 22, 2020

The venue remains closed while the lockdown continues, but you can donate to help secure the future of the Menier here.

