Mediaeval Baebes concert coming to Actors' Church in May

Classical group Mediaeval Baebes will play a 25th anniversary concert at The Actors' Church in Covent Garden from 27 to 29 May.

The group, who were formed in 1996 by Katherine Blake, will perform songs from their new album Prayers of the Rosary along with traditional folk songs and settings of poetry from their back catalogue.

The concert, which is produced by Iris Theatre, will be socially distanced and the audience required to wear masks.

Mediæval Bæbes have released ten stu­dio albums, won an Ivor Novella Award for their performance on the BBC's The Virgin Que­en, and received two Emmy nominations and a Royal Television Soc­iety award as the fe­atured artist for the theme tune of IT­V's Vic­toria.

Katharine Blake said: "Twenty-five years ago when a group of friends got together to sing so­me mediaeval music for fun, we could nev­er have predicted the epic journey that the band was setting out on. Many incarn­ations and ten studio albums later, we are so thrilled to be celebrating our silv­er jubilee, and to once again perform to a live audience."