Medea starring Sophie Okonedo and Ben Daniels at @sohoplace – rehearsal images released

Rehearsal shots has been released for the upcoming production of Medea starring Sophie Okonedo in the titular role.

The cast also includes Ben Daniels (as Jason/Creon/Aegeus), Marion Bailey (as Nurse), Penny Layden (as 3rd Woman of Corinth), Jo McInnes (as 1st Woman of Corinth) and Amy Trigg (as 2nd Woman of Corinth), alongside understudies Alicia Charles, Leda Hodgson and Tom Peters.

Dominic Cooke directs the piece which also features set design by Vicki Mortimer, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, movement direction by Lucy Cullingford, costume supervision by Helen Johnson, wig design by Sam Cox and props supervision by Mary Halliday. The creative team also includes associate director Tanuja Amarasuriya, vocal/dialect coach Jeannette Nelson, casting director Amy Ball (with children's casting by Ball and Verity Naughton).





Dominic Cooke and Sophie Okonedo

Adapted by Robinson Jeffers from the play by Euripides, Medea tells the story of a woman who flies into a rage over the actions of men. The show marks a new production for long-term collaborators Cooke, Okonedo and Daniels.

Produced by Fictionhouse Limited, Nica Burns and Kate Pakenham Productions, Medea opens at new West End venue @sohoplace on 17 February, following previews from 10 February, and runs until 22 April. Tickets are on sale below.





Ben Daniels and Sophie Okonedo

Dominic Cooke

Amy Trigg and Ben Daniels

Amy Trigg

Ben Daniels

Jo McInnes

Marion Bailey

Penny Layden

