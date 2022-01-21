Music titan, writer and actor Meat Loaf has died aged 74.

He had a raft of stage credits, including in the original LA cast of The Rocky Horror Show (he later went on to play in the movie as well), while also appearing in the musical Hair, both on- and off-Broadway. The performer also appeared in straight plays, such as As You Like It at Shakespeare in the Park.

The singer sang "Bat Out of Hell", penned by Jim Steinman, which was transformed into the musical of the same name, touring now. Other hits include "I'd Do Anything for Love".

He met Steinman for the first time while working on the Public Theater's More Than You Deserve, which ran at the Public Theater in 1973. Another stage appearance came in Rockabye Hamlet, a Hamlet musical.

Meat Loaf, born as Marvin Lee Aday, also appeared in films such as Fight Club and Roadie.

A statement given by his family said: We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. From his heart to your souls…don't ever stop rocking!" A cause of death has not been given.