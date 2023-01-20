Max Harwood, Kathryn Gallagher and more join Benjamin Rauhala and His West End Besties concert

Additional special guests have been added to the line-up for the previously announced Benjamin Rauhala and His West End Besties concert at Cadogan Hall.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie film star Max Harwood, Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Allie Daniel (Legally Blonde), Maria Coyne (The Phantom of the Opera), Katie Ramshaw (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella) and Luke Baker (Andor) are all now set to appear at the special event.

They join the already revealed line-up of Paisley Billings (Six), Lauren Drew (Legally Blonde), Hiba Elchikhe (Aladdin), WhatsOnStage Award nominee Jordan Luke Gage (Bonnie and Clyde), WhatsOnStage Award nominee Ben Joyce (Back to the Future), Claudia Kariuki (Wicked), WhatsOnStage Award nominee Frances Mayli McCann (Bonnie and Clyde), Zara MacIntosh (& Juliet), Olivier Award nominee Natalie Paris (Six), Courtney Stapleton (Disney's Beauty and the Beast), WhatsOnStage Award nominee Jodie Steele (Heathers) and Benjamin Yates (Jersey Boys).

The new stage concert will see musical director Benjamin Rauhala unite with some of his professional best friends for a night of theatre celebration.

Rauhala, who has helped produce some of the most-watched YouTube musical clips (including a Jeremy Jordan cover of "It's All Coming Back To Me Now" and the many medleys featured in his Broadway Princess Party concert series), first came to the UK in 2016 when Jordan staged a sell-out show in London.

The plan is for a variety of West End stars and a band to now recreate those videos live, in front of an audience, with some new arrangements also thrown into the mix. The evening will therefore feature mash-ups, medleys, pop anthems and more.

The event will take place on 5 February, with tickets on sale below.