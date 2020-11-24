The Inheritance writer Matthew Lopez to pen film about Tennessee Williams

Award-winning writer Matthew Lopez will pen a new film around the iconic playwright Tennessee Williams.

According to Variety, the film will be adapted from Christopher Castellani's hit book Leading Men, though no director is currently attached to the project.

It is produced by Luca Guadagnino and Peter Spears, who previously worked on Call Me By Your Name.

It will follow the 1950s tumultuous romance between Williams and his longtime partner Frank Merlo, during the playwright's ascension to stage and film stardom.

Lopez previously wrote The Inheritance, which won a number of awards when it first premiered in the West End.