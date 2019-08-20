Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet to be screened in cinemas

Matthew Bourne's hit production of Romeo and Juliet will be screened in cinemas nationwide, it has been revealed.

Bourne's show, which opened on tour in Leicester and is currently running at Sadler's Wells in London, reimagines Shakespeare's classic and sets it in an institute. It will appear on the silver screen across the UK from 22 October.

In Gwen Smith's review for WhatsOnStage, the piece was described as "a powerful, timely and exhilarating adaptation." It has design by Lez Brotherston, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Groothuis and new orchestrations of the Prokofiev score by Terry Davies, played live by the New Adventures Orchestra conducted by Brett Morris.

The cinema production will star Cordelia Braithwaite as Juliet, Paris Fitzpatrick as Romeo, Dan Wright as Tybalt and Ben Brown as Mercutio.

You can find a list of participating cinemas here.