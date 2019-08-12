Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet at Sadler's Wells: opening night photos

Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet had its official opening night last week at Sadler's Wells in London.

Starring in the piece are Cordelia Braithwaite, Seren Williams and Bryony Harrison as Juliet. The role of Romeo is performed by Andrew Monaghan, Paris Fitzpatrick and João Carolino. Harrison Dowzell and Bryony Wood also make their professional debuts as Romeo and Juliet.

Loading...

The piece is directed and choreographed by Bourne, with Etta Murfitt as associate artistic director, set and costume design by Lez Brotherston; lighting by Paule Constable; sound by Paul Groothuis; and new orchestrations of the Prokofiev score by Terry Davies.

The score will be played live by the New Adventures Orchestra and conducted by Brett Morris.

Previous New Adventures dance reimaginings include Swan Lake, The Red Shoes, The Car Man, Edward Scissorhands and Highland Fling.

It runs at Sadler's Wells until 31 August before continuing to tour.