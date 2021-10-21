Matilda the Musical and Moulin Rouge! to appear on Royal Variety Performance

The theatrical offering for this year's Royal Variety Performance has been revealed.

The cast of the RSC's Matilda The Musical, which is celebrating its West End ten year-anniversary next month, will be delivering a special performance on the night, which is to be hosted by Alan Carr.

The West End company of Moulin Rouge The Musical will also join for an exclusive performance as they prepare to mark their West End opening.

The Greatest Showman's Keala Settle (who has a solo concert coming up soon) will work with Some Voices choir for a performance of "This Is Me".

Other performers appearing at the event at the Royal Albert Hall will be Ed Sheeran, James Blunt, Rod Stewart and Cirque Du Soleil. There will also be comedy from Judi Love, Bill Bailey, Chris McCausland and Josh Widdicombe.

The event will be screened on ITV and ITV Hub in December.