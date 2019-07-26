Mary Poppins in the West End full adult casting announced

Full adult casting has been announced for Mary Poppins, which returns to the West End this autumn.

Amy Griffiths will play Winifred Banks, Claire Moore will play Miss Andrew, Claire Machin will play Mrs Brill, Jack North will play Robertson Ay and Barry James will play Bank Chairman and Admiral Boom. The new cast joins the previously announced Zizi Strallen, Charlie Stemp, Petula Clark and Joseph Millson.

The ensemble comprises Yves Adang, Lydia Bannister, Angeline Bell, Lydia Boulton, Matt Cox, Adam Davidson, Katie Deacon, Danielle Delys, Joshua Denyer, Stan Doughty, Glen Facey, Davide Fienauri, Ian Gareth-Jones, Mark Goldthorp, Joanna Gregory, Catherine Hannay, Jacqueline Hughes, Jason Kajdi, Sam Lathwood, Jordan Livesey, Ceili O'Connor, Malinda Parris, Alex Pinder, Ben Redfern, Rachel Spurrell, Lucie-Mae Sumner, Rhys West and Monique Young.

Casting for Jane and Michael Banks is to be revealed.

The stage production of Mary Poppins originally opened in 2004 and won two Olivier Awards and an Evening Standard Award. The Tony Award-winning Broadway run was on for over six years.

The musical has original music and lyrics by Richard M Sherman and Robert B Sherman and other songs in the piece include "Jolly Holiday", "Step in Time" and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious".

New songs and additional music and lyrics are by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. The book is by Julian Fellowes and this production has orchestrations by William David Brohn with dance and vocal arrangements by George Stiles.

It has new sound design by Paul Gatehouse and new lighting by Hugh Vanstone and Natasha Katz. Co-choreography is by Stephen Mear, the reimagined set and costume designs are by Bob Crowley. Co-direction and choreography is by Matthew Bourne and direction by Richard Eyre. October will be the first time the new production will be seen in London.