Viral Marsh family performs new Les Misérables number "Do You Hear The People Sing"

The musical Marsh family, who previously provided a viral rendition of Les Misérables' "One Day More", have returned with a new performance of "Do You Hear The People Sing".

The family surged in popularity at the end of March with a funny take on Boublil and Schönberg's anthemic piece, with their performance being televised on TVs across the globe.

They have now returned with a new spin on another number – the equally legendary "Do You Hear The People Sing".

The original is below:





The family isn't the only one loving the music of Les Mis – The Barricade Boys partnered with a raft of West End stars to perform a touching version of "Bring Him Home", while "West End Sings" has partnered with SOLT to produce its own version of "Do You Hear The People Sing".