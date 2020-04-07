WhatsOnStage Logo
Viral Marsh family performs new Les Misérables number "Do You Hear The People Sing"

The family became a viral sensation last week with their take on a Les Mis classic

The Marsh family

The musical Marsh family, who previously provided a viral rendition of Les Misérables' "One Day More", have returned with a new performance of "Do You Hear The People Sing".

The family surged in popularity at the end of March with a funny take on Boublil and Schönberg's anthemic piece, with their performance being televised on TVs across the globe.

They have now returned with a new spin on another number – the equally legendary "Do You Hear The People Sing".

The original is below:


The family isn't the only one loving the music of Les Mis – The Barricade Boys partnered with a raft of West End stars to perform a touching version of "Bring Him Home", while "West End Sings" has partnered with SOLT to produce its own version of "Do You Hear The People Sing".

