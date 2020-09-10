Marquee TV reveals plans for autumn shows including collaboration at Southbank Centre

Stage streaming platform Marquee TV has updated its autumn offering of shows, opera, dance and more all available online.

On top of its productions first seen at the RSC, Donmar Warehouse or in the West End (you can find out more here), the site will partner with the London Philharmonic Orchestra to produce some of the first shows staged at the Southbank Centre since lockdown.

These will be available for Marquee TV subscribers to watch across the autumn, with CEO and co-founder Simon Walker saying: "It is Marquee TV's core mission to offer arts organisations a global, digital platform that connects their performances with audiences worldwide. This historic moment has made a live-digital model like ours a necessity for the continued development and growth of the creative sector and our much-loved arts venues, companies and performers.

"We're so excited to be working with the LPO to create a digital home for their new season and to bring their upcoming concerts to an audience hungry for new performances." The concerts will begin on 30 September and run through until 30 December.

Earlier this year the platform presented a series of Shakespeare shows as part of an RSC weekend festival.

Until 4 October, users can save 50 per cent on a year's subscription – plus receive a 14-day free trial!