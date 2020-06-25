Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury suffers flooding following burst pipe

The Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury has experienced flooding following a burst pipe.

According to Kent Online, bars and front-of-house areas were affected following a breakage in the central heating system.

A spokesman for the theatre said: "The main damage was to the flooring in our bar areas and a small number of electrical appliances - wifi routers and digital screens - will need replacing.

"We don't have the precise cost of the damage as of yet, but are working with our insurers to establish that."

Repairs are expected to be carried out over the coming weeks while the theatre remains closed. You can donate to support the Marlowe through the pandemic here.

The 1,200-seater Kent venue, first opened in 1984 before being rebuilt from 2009 to 2011, was forced to shut like hundreds of others from 16 March.