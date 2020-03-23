Mark Thomas releases award-winning Check Up: Our NHS @ 70 online to raise money for food banks

Mark Thomas' award-winning piece Check Up: Our NHS @ 70 has been released online to raise money for food banks, it has been announced.

Thomas' piece, which initially ran at the Edinburgh Fringe and then came to the Arcola Theatre in 2018, will be online here until Thursday 26 March, with Thomas asking for viewers to donate any amount to the Trussell Trust.

The piece, based on interviews with senior members of the NHS and industry experts in healthcare, is directed by Nicholas Kent and charts the entire life of the NHS after its founding in 1948.

Thomas said: "It's always those with the least who need most help especially in times of crisis and food banks need support NOW. So here's a way of helping out. You can donate anything from a quid to a million and still download the show."