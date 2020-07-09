Marisha Wallace, Tyrone Huntley and more sing "The Color Purple" to raise funds for the British Theatre Academy

Marisha Wallace, Wendy Mae Brown, Cavin Cornwall, Tyrone Huntley and Hugh Maynard, who all starred in the concert production of The Color Purple at Cadogan Hall, have reunited for a virtual performance to raise funds for the British Theatre Academy.

The BTA, which offers free and affordable opportunities for young performers, is raising funds to provide bursary places, particularly for those from Black, Asian or minority ethnic backgrounds.

You can donate to the company here.

The Color Purple cast is joined by an ensemble made up of Charleen Afolabi, Agatha-May Akora, Bernadette Bangura, Felicia Bhebhe, Tracey Vanessa Brown, Lashayah Byfield, Jada Marie Campbell, Sarah Freer, Chloe Gentles, Liam Godwin, Winny Herbert, Claude Hopkins, Jade Johnson, Akmed Khemalai, Jordan Louis-Fernand, Jochabel Ohene MacCarthy, Robyn Marshall, Ayesha Maynard, Mary Moore, Billy Nevers, Krishana Parker, Rochelle Sherona, Ben Terry, Aiyeesha Vassell, Aisha Williams and Laura Wynter.

The video features musical direction by James Taylor and a band composed of Chris Ma, Benjamin Holder, Jennah Smart, Chris Hatton, Michael Mason, Gareth Lieske, Timothy Loewendahl and Matt Billups.

Audio is mixed by Taylor with editing by Dean Johnson and direction from Danielle Tarento.

Watch here: