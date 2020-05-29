Marisha Wallace sings "Tomorrow" from Annie with West End and Broadway stars

Marisha Wallace has performed a special version of "Tomorrow" from Annie to help raise funds for Broadway Cares and the Make a Difference Trust.

"'Tomorrow' is a song I'd listen to when I needed some positivity to get me through the tough times – and boy, do we need that now more than ever." says Wallace, from her apartment in London where she has been quarantining since March.

You can donate to the MAD Trust charity here and donate to Broadway Cares here.

Stars appearing in the video include Beverly Knight, Katharine McPhee, Lea Salonga, Leslie Odom jr, Kerry Ellis, Ledisi, Alex Newell, Nina West, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Ann Harada, Ben Forster, Michael James Scott, Natalie Williams, Laura Baldwin, Courtney Reed, Angie Schwerer, David Hunter, Trevor Nichols and Evelyn Hoskins.

Watch the video here