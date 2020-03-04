Manor at the National Theatre full casting announced

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming production of Moira Buffini's new play Manor at the National Theatre.

Joining the previously announced Nancy Carroll (The Moderate Soprano), Ben Daniels (The Crown), Amy Forrest and Edward Judge will be Michele Austin (recently nominated for an Olivier Award for Cyrano de Bergerac), Peter Bray (Much Ado About Nothing), Gillian Dean (Home Fires), David Hargreaves (For Love or Money), Shaniqua Okwok (Instructions For Correct Assembly) and Eliot Salt (Game Face).

Set and costume design is by Lez Brotherston, lighting design is by Paule Constable, composition and sound design is by Jon Nicholls, video design is by Andrzej Goulding and fight direction is by Kate Waters.

The production, which reunites Buffini with sister and director Fiona, runs from 7 April to 15 July. It follows a mother and daughter living in a large house battered by a storm, only for a cavalcade of guests to turn up at their front door.