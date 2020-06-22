Mamma Mia! producer: 'There's meant to be a trilogy'

The producer of the Mamma Mia! films and stage show has teased a third instalment in the series.

The first film, led by Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried and featuring the music of ABBA, was released in 2008 and made over $600 million at the box office against a $52 million budget. The sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, was released in 2018 and made $395 million, with the likes of Cher and Lily Hames joining the cast.

In a recent interview, Judy Craymer said that "I think one day there will be another film, because there's meant to be a trilogy, you see."

Craymer stated that Universal Studios, who produced the film, were very much up for making another musical film, which may feature the new ABBA tunes that were recently written by composers Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus.

The stage production continues to run in the West End at the Novello Theatre, where it is the seventh longest-running show in West End history. Before closing in 2015, the Broadway production was the ninth longest-running show in Broadway history.

Craymer also called for further financial backing for theatres while venues remain closed and social distancing measures remain in place.