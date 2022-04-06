Mamma Mia! celebrates 23rd Birthday and extends West End booking period into 2023

Mamma Mia! celebrates its 23rd Birthday in London today and has announced a new booking period extension into 2023.

Producer Judy Craymer commented: "When we opened the show back in 1999, I never imagined we'd still be here 23 years later! It shows the love the public hold for this feel-good musical set on a sunny Greek island. It is joyous and positive – something we all need right now. Mamma Mia! is the original Girl Power musical about four amazing, strong females – and with a creative team to match!"

The West End company is currently led by Mazz Murray (as Donna), Josie Benson (as Tanya), Gemma Goggin (as Rosie), Richard Trinder (as Sam), Neil Moors (as Harry), Stephen Beckett (as Bill), Emma Mullen (as Sophie), Jack Danson (as Sky), Tegan Bannister (as Ali), Sophie Matthew (as Lisa), Michael Nelson (as Eddie) and Alexandros Beshonges (as Pepper), with Natalie Langston playing the role of Donna at certain performances.

Rounding out the cast are Natasha Agnew, Chloe Ames, Gemma Atkins, Chloe-Jo Byrnes, Nicole Carlisle, Angus Good, Natalie Jayne Hall, Lauren Hampton, James Humpleman, Morgan Jackson, Frankie Jones, Grace Moorhouse, Jodie Nolan, Dan O'Brien, George Olney, Michael Storrs, Kyle Turner, Michael Tyler, Simon Willmont and Alex Woodward.

Featuring the iconic tunes of ABBA's Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, the piece is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

In case you missed it, check out our recent Mamma Mia!-themed Mother's Day mockumentary:





Tickets through to Sunday 5 March 2023 are available below.