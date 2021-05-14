Maiya Quansah-Breed to replace Alexia Khadime in West End's The Distance You Have Come

Maiya Quansah-Breed (Rent, Six) will replace Alexia Khadime in The Distance You Have Come for its two performances in the West End.

Being presented at the Apollo Theatre, Scott Alan's song cycle follows the lives of six intertwined people and features a variety of numbers.

Also appearing are Andy Coxon (West Side Story, Beautiful – The Carole King Musical), Alice Fearn (Come From Away, Wicked), Adrian Hansel (Starlight Express, Hairspray), Emma Hatton (Evita, Wicked) and Dean John-Wilson (The King and I, Aladdin).

The show's producers said today: "While it is a huge shame for us to lose Alexia, we are thrilled for her and the rest of The Prince of Egypt team that their show is coming back so soon! We are really excited to be joined by the brilliant Maiya Quansah-Breed and look forward to her interpretation on the role."

Original direction was by Scott Alan and original production design by Simon Daw. The production is produced by Sevans Productions and Krystal Lee.

The producers added "The safety of our cast, team, and audience members is paramount. We will initially go on sale in a socially distanced capacity, but we will continue to review this in accordance with updated government guidance."

Tickets for the show are on sale now.