Madani Younis to step down as creative director of Southbank Centre

Southbank Centre today announced that Madani Younis has resigned from his role as creative director.

Since joining Southbank Centre in 2018, Younis has overseen the recent outdoor summer programme which celebrated LGBTQ+ artists with a range of events across the Southbank Centre site. A major project, London is Love, will feature the work of photographer Liz Johnson Artur will form a significant part of the upcoming winter programme.

Younis will leave having put in place plans for several key events in the 2020 artistic programme, which are due to be announced soon. He said: "I am pleased to have been able to set in motion a number of creative projects with the help of the talented team around me during my time with Southbank Centre. I have decided however that I want to pursue other creative interests in the coming months. My thanks go to the Southbank Centre's board of governors and staff."

The creative director will step down in December 2019.