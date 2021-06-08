Lyric Hammersmith Theatre appoints Nicholai La Barrie as associate director

The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre has appointed Nicholai La Barrie to the new post of associate director.

La Barrie has previously worked with the Lyric as an associate artist and as director of young people. He was recently announced as the writer and creator of Heart of Hammersmith, the theatre's first large-scale community play which will run in the Main House this summer (12 to 14 August).

He has been a MOBO fellow and is currently resident director on Tina -The Tina Turner Musical in the West End.

"I am so excited to be joining the Lyric team as associate director," La Barrie said. "It is one of the most inspiring theatres in the country, its commitment to telling stories as varied as the places that we live is at the heart of why I make theatre, is at the heart of why I love theatre."

Artistic director Rachel O'Riordan added: "The Lyric team is committed to serving the community of West London and beyond, and making incredible theatre with extraordinary artists. We have so much exciting work to do, and I am very proud to lead the Lyric alongside an exceptional team which now includes Nicholai."