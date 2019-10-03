Lungs starring Matt Smith and Claire Foy in rehearsals at the Old Vic

Matt Smith and Claire Foy are in rehearsals for their reunion onstage in Duncan MacMillan's Lungs, which opens at the Old Vic later this month.

MacMillan's play looks at the question of why a couple would want to have a baby in the current climate of global warming, overpopulation and political unrest. The playwright is best known for his award-winning People, Places and Things and the stage adaptation of George Orwell's 1984.

Loading...

Directed by the Old Vic's artistic director Matthew Warchus, Lungs has set and costumes by Rob Howell, lighting by Tim Lutkin, sound by Simon Baker and associate direction by Katy Rudd. The production will run from 14 October to 9 November.