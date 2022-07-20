Luke Evans, Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley among Netflix Scrooge cast

Several stars of the British stage will appear in Netflix's musical animated feature Scrooge: A Christmas Carol later this year.

The film stars Luke Evans (Scrooge), Olivia Colman (Past), Jessie Buckley (Isabel Fezziwig), Johnny Flynn (Bob Cratchit), Fra Fee (Harry Huffam), Giles Terera (Tom Jenkins), Trevor Dion Nicholas (Present), James Cosmo (Mr Fezziwig), and Jonathan Pryce (Jacob Marley).

Directed by Stephen Donnelly (Lost in Oz) and featuring "re-imagined songs" from two-time Academy Award-winner Leslie Bricusse, who wrote songs for the 1970 film Scrooge, it will debut on Netflix in December.

According to press material: "Charles Dickens' ageless legend is reborn in this supernatural, time-travelling, musical adaptation of the definitive Christmas story. With his very soul on the line, Scrooge has but one Christmas Eve left to face his past and build a better future."

Donnelly said: "It's been a fascinating challenge to adapt such a beloved and often-told story. I think this version will give those who know A Christmas Carol all the things they expect, but not as they've experienced them before.

"There are more than enough psychedelic, time-travelling and musical surprises to keep those familiar with the story on the edge of their seats, while the authentic essence of Dickens has been retained for those coming completely fresh to the classic tale."

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is produced by Timeless Films in association with Axis Studios, and released by Netflix.