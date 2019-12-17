Lucie Jones to perform solo concert at the Adelphi Theatre

West End star Lucie Jones will perform a solo concert at the Adelphi Theatre in 2020, it has been revealed.

The concert will take place on the venue on London's Strand on Sunday 16 February 2020 at 7pm, with accompaniment by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra.

After performing on The X Factor ten years ago, Jones has gone on to star in shows such as Les Misérables, Legally Blonde, The Wedding Singer, Ghost and Rent. She is currently appearing in Waitress in the West End, and was nominated for a WhatsOnStage Award for her performance as Jenna in the show.

The concert will feature old classics and modern hits, as well as stories from Jones' career.

Tickets are from £29.