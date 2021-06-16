Love Story musical to return for Cadogan Hall concert

A tenth anniversary concert of hit musical Love Story will be presented at Cadogan Hall on 28 November 2021.

Featuring the show's original stars members Michael D Xavier (Oliver Barrett), Emma Williams (Jenny Cavilleri) and Peter Polycarpou (Phil Cavilleri), Howard Goodall and Stephen Clark's musical is based on Erich Segal's novel. It originally played at Chichester Festival Theatre before transferring to the Duchess Theatre.

Adapted into one of the highest grossing films of all time, the original 1970 novel follows the relationship between a Harvard jock and a Radcliffe musician.

The piece will play in a concert setting for one night only at the west London venue, with the piece commencing at 6.30pm.