Love and Other Acts of Violence at the Donmar Warehouse announces further casting

Further casting has been revealed for Love and Other Acts of Violence, Cordelia Lynn's new play opening the recently renovated Donmar Warehouse.

Lynn's piece follows a young Jewish physicist and an activist poet who meet at a party and fall in love. Tom Mothersdale (Him/Man) joins the previously announced Richard Katz (Tatte) and Abigail Weinstock (Her/Baba).

The show is directed by Elayce Ismail with design by Basia Bińkowska, lighting by Joshua Pharo, sound by Richard Hammarton, movement by Yarit Dor and casting by Anna Cooper.

The production runs from 14 October to 27 November at the venue, which has been closed since March 2020.

