Louise Jeffreys to step down as Barbican Centre artistic director

Louise Jeffreys will step down as artistic director of the Barbican Centre at the end of 2019.

Jeffreys, who has been artistic director of the venue since 2010, was previously head of theatre and arts projects from 1999 and has worked to establish and build the complex's arts offering, responsible for presenting and co-commissioning international theatre, dance and opera work.

She said: "My creative home for 21 years, the Barbican has given me many opportunities to grow and develop. However, nothing would have been possible without collaborating with amazing artists, organisations and communities - and the wonderful team of talented and committed people with whom it's been a huge privilege to work. I will miss and cherish it enormously."

The venue's managing director Nicholas Kenyon said: "We will be very sad to see Louise leave the Barbican; she has been such a force for good in the organisation over more than two decades and has led its artistic work to a peak of success which has gained the widest acclaim. She has passionately and tirelessly championed best practice in the arts and has developed the Barbican to a new awareness of its civic role. We will miss her greatly as she moves on."