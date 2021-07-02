Looking Good Dead stage tour: first look photos

First look photos have been released for the freshly launched tour of Looking Good Dead.

Adam Woodyatt as Tom Bryce

© Alastair Muir

The stage adaptation of Peter James' thriller Looking Good Dead is about to commence a lengthy UK tour, led by Adam Woodyatt and Gaynor Faye.

Gaynor Faye as Kellie Bryce, Luke Ward-Wilkinson as Max Bryce, Leon Stewart as Branson and Adam Woodyatt as Tom Bryce

© Alastair Muir

Also in the show are Harry Long as detective Roy Grace, Ian Houghton as Jonas, Leon Stewart as Branson, Gemma Stroyan as Bella, Luke Ward-Wilkinson as Max Bryce, Mylo McDonald as Mick and Natalie Boakye as Janie.

Adam Woodyatt as Tom Bryce and Luke Ward-Wilkinson as Max Bryce

© Alastair Muir

The show is directed by Jonathan O'Boyle, designed by Michael Holt with lighting design by Jason Taylor. The composer and sound designer is Max Pappenheim.

The piece is adapted for the stage by Shaun Mckenna and is part of the "Roy Grace" series. It follows Tom Bryce, who inadvertently witnesses a vicious murder, placing his family in grave danger.