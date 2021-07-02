Looking Good Dead stage tour: first look photos
The show has just kicked off its tour
First look photos have been released for the freshly launched tour of Looking Good Dead.
The stage adaptation of Peter James' thriller Looking Good Dead is about to commence a lengthy UK tour, led by Adam Woodyatt and Gaynor Faye.
Also in the show are Harry Long as detective Roy Grace, Ian Houghton as Jonas, Leon Stewart as Branson, Gemma Stroyan as Bella, Luke Ward-Wilkinson as Max Bryce, Mylo McDonald as Mick and Natalie Boakye as Janie.
The show is directed by Jonathan O'Boyle, designed by Michael Holt with lighting design by Jason Taylor. The composer and sound designer is Max Pappenheim.
The piece is adapted for the stage by Shaun Mckenna and is part of the "Roy Grace" series. It follows Tom Bryce, who inadvertently witnesses a vicious murder, placing his family in grave danger.