Long-running Joseph star and choreographer Henry Metcalfe has died

Actor, choreographer and director Henry Metcalfe has died, it has been reported.

Durham-born Metcalfe, a long-standing performer in the stage productions of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, provided the choreography for the original Bill Kenwright production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical, and played the roles of Potiphar and Jacob on a number of occasions. Metcalfe passed away peacefully in hospital in Coventry, according to musical director David Steadman.

Metcalfe worked with Kenwright on a plethora of occasions, with shows such as Aladdin, Jesus Christ Superstar, Hair and Robin – Prince of Sherwood. The performer had formerly choreographed shows such as the 2006 production of Whistle Down the Wind and 2003's Piaf, both in the West End.





Tributes for Metcalfe have poured in online:

Henry Metcalfe you were a gentleman amongst gentlemen sir x thank you for loving and nurturing our clients XXX pic.twitter.com/trVVtLCGqI — CBL Management (@cblmanagement) October 10, 2020

Sad news about Henry Metcalfe. Photographed him many times on Joseph tours. What a legend. No one knew that show like him. RIP Henry. — Darren Bell (@darren_bell) October 10, 2020

The absolute personification of a professional. His work ethic and love for "Joseph" was both infectious and inspiring. Heaven really has " One More Angel" in Henry Metcalfe. pic.twitter.com/eodKwwtcU1 — Damien Tracey (@DAMIENTRACEYPRO) October 10, 2020

Terribly saddened to hear of the passing of Henry Metcalfe. He's been in the touring company of Joseph for as long as I can remember playing Jacob as well as roles including choreographer and co-director. A theatre legend. One more angel in heaven pic.twitter.com/KvfwD6oxLC — Beyond The Curtain (@beyondcurtain12) October 10, 2020

Sad to hear the passing of the mighty Henry Metcalfe! A huge integral part of the Joseph family! rest in peace lovely man! thoughts and love to his family and friends pic.twitter.com/I074dFbnvF — Joe McElderry (@joemcelderry91) October 10, 2020

What an honour it was to have worked with Henry Metcalfe on the spring tour of @BKL_Productions Joseph. A true legend and the heart of the show. RIP H. pic.twitter.com/MEFJSZQk8B — Archie Macleod (@archiemacleod) October 10, 2020