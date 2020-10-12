WhatsOnStage Logo
Long-running Joseph star and choreographer Henry Metcalfe has died

The performer played Jacob for a number of years and choreographed the Bill Kenwright production

Henry Metcalfe and recent Joseph star Jaymi Hensley
© Pamela Raith

Actor, choreographer and director Henry Metcalfe has died, it has been reported.

Durham-born Metcalfe, a long-standing performer in the stage productions of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, provided the choreography for the original Bill Kenwright production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical, and played the roles of Potiphar and Jacob on a number of occasions. Metcalfe passed away peacefully in hospital in Coventry, according to musical director David Steadman.

Metcalfe worked with Kenwright on a plethora of occasions, with shows such as Aladdin, Jesus Christ Superstar, Hair and Robin – Prince of Sherwood. The performer had formerly choreographed shows such as the 2006 production of Whistle Down the Wind and 2003's Piaf, both in the West End.


Tributes for Metcalfe have poured in online:

