London Theatre Week returns with exclusive prices on over 50 shows

London Theatre Week has returned!

Running until 4 September, the initiative sees productions in the capital providing exclusive prices for performances across the coming weeks. Compared with previous iterations of the scheme, even more shows are available this time around with prices from £15.

Appearing are productions such as Dear Evan Hansen, The Book of Mormon, Matilda, Back to the Future, Jack Absolute Flies Again, Life of Pi, The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, Sister Act and & Juliet

You can see the full range of shows taking part in our dedicated guide.