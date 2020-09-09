London night club re-opens as live entertainment space for musical performers

A nightclub in London has started hosting West End performers for evening shows.

Adhering to strict social distancing rules and maintaining full safety standards, there will be four to six vocalists appearing on a weekly basis.

The scheme is set up by designer and illusionist Filipe J Carvalho (Back to the Future) as well as venue owner Alan Winter and takes place at Circa Embankment in central London.

The shows run from 9pm to 10.30pm, with the next performance taking place tomorrow featuring a cast composed of Bree Smith, Britt Lenting, Danielle Steers, Jordan Simon Pollard, Karla Bear, Scott Sutcliffe and Oscar Balmaseda.

Carvalho said today: "I believe it's important to show the audience and our colleagues that there is a light at the end of the tunnel... A recurring statement I hear from them is 'OMG, I haven't been nervous in 6 months. I love it!'"