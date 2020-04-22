Lockdown playlist: We want to know what shows you're listening to during theatre shutdowns
We're creating a special playlist for the occasion!
With theatres shut down and people locked up in their own homes, cast recordings and stagey albums have become a go-to necessity for thespy folk.
With that in mind, we want to create a special stagey playlist based on all your favourite shows! What has been getting you through these hard times?
You can add them yourself to our collaborative Spotify playlist – follow us to watch the playlist expand as more people contribute.
