Listen to "Tik Tok", a new number from Public Domain, set to premiere in the West End next month

Watch an exclusive number from the upcoming West End musical Public Domain, set to play at the Vaudeville Theatre from late May.

Francesca Forristal and Jordan Paul Clarke's piece explores the world of social media and its nuances (both positive and more insidious).

It is directed by Adam Lenson, with technical production by Christian Czornyj, set and costume design by Libby Todd, lighting design by Matt Daw, video design/associate direction by Matt Powell, movement direction by George Lyons, assistant direction by Micha Mirto and music production/supervision/additional orchestrations by Joe and Nikki Davison for Auburn Jam Music.

Lending their voices to the piece are Allie Costa, Aislin Evans, Andrea Civera, Alex Lyne, Alex Covell, Alexis McGivern, Chloe Green, Callie Egan, Carmen Law, Dawn Parsonage, Donna Coulling, Eleanor Gardiner, Emma Thrower, Emily Ashbrook, Florence Roberts, Flick Isaac-Chilton, Georgia Davis, Heather Kirk, Holly Lucas, Isaac Forristal Marshall, Jenet Le Lacheur, Jean-Paul Mark Shlom, Jonas Gawe, Jonathan Reid, Joshua Newman, Julia Fu, Kaidyn Hinds, Kara McLean, Kate Cooper, Kelly Damann, Leanne Sedin, Lexi Clare, Lucy Jane Dickson, Mickey Jo Boucher, Neil Bastian, Nora Perone, Peter Parsonage, Ralph Warman and Tim Gilvin.

Lenson said: "This video release gives audiences a taste of the exciting, multi-sensory world that they will experience when they watch the live world premiere of Public Domain at the Vaudeville Theatre in May. Audiences will feel like they are literally falling into the internet as they watch as there are more than 1,300 different video and special effect cues! There has never been a new musical like this in the West End."