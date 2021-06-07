Line-up revealed for Underbelly's London Wonderground festival

The initial line-up has been announced for London Wonderground, a new summer festival situated at Empress Place in Earls Court.

Running from 15 July to 26 September, the site includes the Underbelly's trademark upside down cow and a 1,000-seater big top tent. There will also be food stands, outdoor attractions including a beach and drinking areas.

Headlining the purple cow line-up is the The Choir of Man, an all-male chorus who combing "hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance, and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography". The show, which was created by Andrew Kay and Nic Doodson, will be marking its London premiere.

Leading the line-up for The Big Top is Dead Ringers Live, based on the BBC Radio 4 series and starring the Jon Culshaw, Debra Stephenson, and Duncan Wisbey. The venue will also see the return of London Comedy AllStars, featuring "some of the very top names in comedy".

The London Wonderground programme will "champion the spirit and quality of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe", including Al Murray's The Pub Landlord, Stephen K Amos and Rhod Gilbert.

Other highlights include Margaret Thatcher Queen of Soho; stand up from Lucy Porter; magician Magical Bones and a live recording of satirical podcast The Bugle with Andy Zaltzman.

Improvised comedy Austentatious will return with a cast including comedians Cariad Lloyd, Andrew Hunter-Murray and Daniel Nils Roberts.

On Pride Weekend there will be shows from drag troupe Tuckshop Live: Kings Vs. Queens and comedy from Mawaan Rizwan and Friends.

The London Wonderground



The festival also features The Thinking Drinkers: Pub Quiz, comic Josh Berry with Josh Berry is Rafe Hubris (BA, OXON): Hubris, Nemesis, Catharsis, parody Film Reads: The Shawshank Redemption from fringe regulars Dreamgun, and Eshaan Akbar: In the Flesh.

For children, Julia Donaldson will present The Gruffalo, The Witch and The Warthog, featuring songs, puppetry, and her guitar-playing husband Malcolm, as well as a book signing.

Other family show highlights including Fireman Sam Live, The Wonder Games with Maddie and Greg, Amazing Bubble Man, Morgan & West present - The Three Musketeers and Jarred Christmas' Mighty Kids Beatbox Comedy Show.

And local residents the Earls Courtiers will present A Matinee At The Musicals, an "all singing, all dancing West End bonanza", featuring a cast of over 80 local adults and children alongside West End stars.

According to organisers the festival site is "designed to be Covid-19 secure with distancing measures in place if required".

Directors Ed Bartlam and Charlie Woods said: "After such a long time away from the stage it's a privilege to be bringing such a varied and high-quality programme of live entertainment to London Wonderground.

"Alongside our bars, street food, family activities, rides and our outdoor beach, this array of fantastic performance will make London Wonderground the perfect summer day out and bring the complete festival experience to Earls Court and West London."