Line-up and first look revealed for The Theatre Channel episode 6

The line-up has been revealed for the sixth episode of The Theatre Channel.

Featuring stage performers singing classic stage numbers, each recorded across London, the episode will be available via stream.theatre from Friday 30 April.

This episode's line-up includes Layton Williams, Kerry Ellis sister duo Amber and Jade Davies, Katie Deacon, Danny Mac and more.

There will also be an interview with stage and screen star Antonio Banderas.

The Theatre Channel has unveiled its new Cafe Five, a resident ensemble of five performers coming together to support the talent. They will be composed of Anthony Starr (Guys and Dolls), Danny Becker (The Prince of Egypt), Kayleigh Thadani (Aladdin), M-Jae Cleopatra Isaac (Billy Elliot) and Vicki Lee Taylor (A Chorus Line). They'll be joined by Jack Malin for one number.

The piece is directed by Thom Southerland, with choreography by Ashley Nottingham and lighting design by by Aaron J Dootson. Also on the creative team are musical supervisor Michal England, production designer James Turner and sound designer Keegan Curran.