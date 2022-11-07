Lin-Manuel Miranda to play Hermes in Percy Jackson series on Disney+

Hamilton and In the Heights creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has joined the upcoming Percy Jackson series.

Miranda, who has previously had TV appearances in the likes of His Dark Materials and Brooklyn 99, will guest-star as the mischievous messenger god Hermes in the series, which is expected to premiere in 2024.

Walter Scobell (The Adam Project) is set to lead the series, with the cast also set to include the likes of Megan Mullally, Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas and Timm Sharp.

The Mary Poppins Returns star and tick, tick...Boom! director Miranda has a busy year ahead, with the live-action version of The Little Mermaid set to arrive soon, as well as the world premiere of New York, New York, a new Kander and Ebb musical that Miranda supplies additional lyrics for.

Hermes is a pretty well-known character in the musical world, with the figure appearing in Tony-winner Hadestown as well as slated for the upcoming stage musical version of Disney's Hercules, coming soon.