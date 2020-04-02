Hit show Lights Over Tesco Car Park to be livestreamed for free this weekend

Hit show Lights Over Tesco Car Park will be live streamed on YouTube on Saturday.

The piece, which was created in association with The North Wall and supported by New Diorama Theatre and the Yard Theatre, follows a man who believes he's seen an alien while walking through a supermarket car park. It had a sell-out season at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2018, and won the Samuel French New Play Award at the NSDF that same year.

The show will be available from 7pm on Saturday 4 April, via the YouTube stream below. Poltergeist Theatre said: "We'll be tweeting along live at @PoltergeistTC with performance stories, anecdotes from rehearsal, and peeks into the process under the hashtag #LightsOverLockdown."

You can find out more on the company's Twitter channel.

