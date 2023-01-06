New London venue Lightroom pushes back opening by a month and extends run

Fresh plans have been revealed for the new immersive space Lightroom, located in Kings Cross.

Billed as a "sister-space" to the Bridge Theatre near Tower Bridge, Lightroom will open with immersive visual installation David Hockney: Bigger and Closer (not smaller and further away), a cycle through six themed chapters curated and narrated by Hockney with a specially composed score by Nico Muhly. The chapters take audiences from LA to Yorkshire, featuring animated recreations of Hockney classics as well as original material.

The Hockney show has nudged back its opening to 22 February, almost a month after its originally announced 26 January date, with booking extended to 4 June 2023.

Created by 59 Productions and the London Theatre Company, the brand-new location is billed as a "four-storey-high space in Kings Cross equipped with the latest digital projection and audio technology", allowing audiences to witness "a repertoire of original shows, made with leading artists and innovators, aspiring to be visually astonishing, alive with sound and rich in new perspectives."

The venue will be open seven days a week throughout the day and on most evenings. Future plans and productions are to be revealed, with Lightroom's long term goal being to host live stage shows.