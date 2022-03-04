Liam Tamne joins Wise Children's Wuthering Heights

Meet your new Heathcliff!

Co-produced with the National Theatre, Bristol Old Vic and York Theatre Royal, the Wise Children show follows the fractious relationship between Heathcliff and Cathy (Lucy McCormick).

Liam Tamne (The Prince of Egypt) will join the show from 15 March to complete the production's London run and to take it on tour.

Also appearing in the production are Sam Archer (Lockwood/Edgar Linton), Nandi Bhebhe (The Moor), Mirabelle Gremaud (swing), TJ Holmes (Robert), Craig Johnson (Mr Earnshaw/Dr Kenneth), Jordan Laviniere (John), Kandaka Moore (Zillah), Katy Owen (Isabella Linton/Linton Heathcliff), Tama Phethean (Hindley Earnshaw/Hareton Earnshaw) and Witney White (Frances Earnshaw/Young Cathy), with music performed by Sid Goldsmith, Nadine Lee and Renell Shaw.

The piece has set and costume design by Vicki Mortimer, sound and video by Simon Baker, composition by Ian Ross, lighting design by Jai Morjaria and movement and choreography by Etta Murfitt.

Currently at the National Theatre until 18 March, the show will then visit Cornwall, Norwich, Nottingham, Salford, Sunderland, Edinburgh and Inverness.

The show was previously broadcast live from the Bristol Old Vic from 4 to 6 November. The new 48-hour on demand window runs from 7pm (GMT) on Friday 26 November until 7pm (GMT) on Sunday 28 November.