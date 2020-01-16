Les Misérables at the Sondheim Theatre: first look photos of Jon Robyns, Carrie Hope Fletcher and more

Production images have been released for the new production of Les Misérables at the newly re-opened Sondheim Theatre in the West End.

Ashley Gilmour as Enjolras and the company of Les Misérables

© Johan Persson

Photos of the brand new auditorium have also been revealed in all its glory.

Les Misérables' cast includes Jon Robyns as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden as Javert, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine, Shan Ako as Eponine, Gerard Carey as Thenardier (with Ian Hughes playing the role until 3 March), Josefina Gabrielle as Madame Thénardier, Harry Apps as Marius, Ashley Gilmour as Enjolras and Lily Kerhoas as Cosette. Rachelle Ann Go will return to the role of Fantine for seven weeks in the spring and will take over the role fully from Fletcher in the summer.

The Sondheim Theatre

© Philip Vile

They are joined by Kelly Agbowu, Ciarán Bowling, Richard Carson, Rodney Earl Clarke, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Harry Dunnett, Jessie Hart, Jessica Joslin, Sarah Lark, Georgie Lovatt, Ellie Ann Lowe, Luke McCall, Leo Miles, Claire O'Leary, Shane O'Riordan, Kathy Peacock, Sam Peggs, Mark Pearce, Emma Warren, Sake Wijers, Mared Williams and Samuel Wyn-Morris.

Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine and the company

© Johan Persson

The musical continues to run at the Sondheim Theatre, with an official opening night at the refurbished venue scheduled for tonight.

Jon Robyns as Jean Valjean

© Johan Persson

The new Sondheim Theatre show has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron.

Lily Kerhoas as Cosette, Harry Apps as Marius and Shan Ako as Eponine

© Johan Persson

The company of Les Misérables

(© Michael Le Poer Trench)

Ashley Gilmour as Enjolras, Jon Robyns as Jean Valjean and Harry Apps as Marius

© Johan Persson

The production is directed by Laurence Connor and James Powell, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, musical staging by Michael Ashcroft and Geoffrey Garratt, and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.

© Jon Kennedy

© Philip Vile