Les Misérables, Royal Opera and Royal Ballet to be broadcast on Sky Arts' Freeview channel this week

Sky Arts' Freeview channel has continued to provide a wealth of goodies!

Not only was a release date unveiled for the National Theatre's Romeo and Juliet film (set to be presented in April), but this week also sees a number of shows on offer for stage enthusiasts.

What's more, the timing of Les Misérables next Sunday should coincide perfectly with the end of Musicals: The Greatest Show – which is arriving on BBC One at 7.40pm, before heading to BBC iPlayer.

Les Misérables also just clinched the top two spots in the BBC Radio 2 poll of top musical numbers – find out more here.

1 February – Danny Dyer on Harold Pinter – 11pm

2 February – Opera North: Trouble in Tahiti – 6am

3 February – Glyndebourne: No Ordinary Summer – 6am

4 February – Royal Opera: Offenbach – The Tales of Hoffman – 6am

6 February – Royal Ballet: Macmillan – Anastasia – 6.30am

6 February – Les Misérables in Concert: 25th Anniversary – 9.00pm