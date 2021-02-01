Les Misérables, Royal Opera and Royal Ballet to be broadcast on Sky Arts' Freeview channel this week
Some theatre goods to kick off February!
Sky Arts' Freeview channel has continued to provide a wealth of goodies!
Not only was a release date unveiled for the National Theatre's Romeo and Juliet film (set to be presented in April), but this week also sees a number of shows on offer for stage enthusiasts.
What's more, the timing of Les Misérables next Sunday should coincide perfectly with the end of Musicals: The Greatest Show – which is arriving on BBC One at 7.40pm, before heading to BBC iPlayer.
Les Misérables also just clinched the top two spots in the BBC Radio 2 poll of top musical numbers – find out more here.
1 February – Danny Dyer on Harold Pinter – 11pm
2 February – Opera North: Trouble in Tahiti – 6am
3 February – Glyndebourne: No Ordinary Summer – 6am
4 February – Royal Opera: Offenbach – The Tales of Hoffman – 6am
6 February – Royal Ballet: Macmillan – Anastasia – 6.30am
6 February – Les Misérables in Concert: 25th Anniversary – 9.00pm